RNC appealing for information following serious collision in CBS

Local News, News October 16th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is looking for information from the public as it investigates a single-vehicle crash in Conception Bay South.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. today near the intersection of the Manuels Access Road and Topsail Road. The 30-year-old male driver was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

RNC Collision Reconstructionists are seeking any witnesses or video footage of the red Dodge caliber that was travelling on Peacekeepers Way, also known as the CBS Bypass Road, prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.