RNC advising of road closure

News October 20th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is advising the public of a road closure along Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive also known as the Southern Shore Highway.

The closure in the area of Bay Bulls Big Pond is due to a collision involving a dump truck. The highway is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours. Please avoid the area.

Those travelling to and from the Southern Shore are advised to use Witless Bay Line.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.