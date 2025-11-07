Justice

RNC adds dedicated traffic unit in western NL

The RNC announced today it has a full-time dedicated traffic unit in western Newfoundland.

The two-member team is specially trained to investigate serious traffic-related offences like dangerous and impaired driving, multi-vehicle collisions and breaches of the Highway Traffic Act.

The addition of a traffic and accident investigation unit on the west coast is in direct response to the residents’ concerns

Besides collision investigation, the dedicated traffic unit will work proactively to reduce high-risk driving behaviours such as speeding, distracted and aggressive driving. RNC Inspector Amy Sharpe, who heads Corner Brook’s RNC, says it will also allow the rnc to deploy resources more strategically and free up patrol officers to focus on other calls-for-service.

