Resource Enforcement seeking assistance on illegal moose possession

September 23rd, 2025

Resource Enforcement Officers are seeking information from the public regarding the removal of meat from a road-killed moose in the town of Swift Current on the Burin Peninsula.

On September 8, officers responded to a moose vehicle accident just outside the community of Swift Current on Route 210. Upon arrival, it was discovered that meat was removed from the rear and front quarters of the deceased animal.

The incident is believed to have occurred between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. September 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call 709-637-2971 or make an anonymous report via the 24/7 Poaching Line at 1-877-820-0999. Reports can also be submitted online anonymously at stoppoaching.ca.