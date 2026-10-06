Resource Enforcement Division seeking assistance on moose poaching incident in Stephenville area

Nature, News October 6th, 2026

The Resource Enforcement Division of the Department of Forestry, Agriculture and Lands is seeking information related to an incident that occurred on Camp 185 Resource Road in the Stephenville area.

The entrance to this road is located off the Trans-Canada Highway approximately five kilometers east of the intersection with Route 460 (White’s Road). Resource Enforcement Officers initiated an investigation after the remains of a female adult moose were found on the resource road during the morning of September 24, 2026. A map of the area is below.

It is an offence under the Wild Life Act to willfully or intentionally allow the flesh of wildlife that has been taken or killed for food to be destroyed, wasted, or spoiled. Intentional wastage of meat carries a fine of not less than $500, up to a maximum of $25,000, and in default of payment, imprisonment up to three months.