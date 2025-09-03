Resource Enforcement Division investigating poaching incident in Labrador West

News September 3rd, 2025

Officers with the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture’s Resource Enforcement Division are investigating a possible poaching incident near the Cowboy Creek cottage area in Labrador West.

Officers observed an oddly placed pile of dirt and disturbed vegetation at the end of a trail on the southern edge of the transmission line adjacent to Cowboy Creek back on August 7.

Black fur seen protruding from the pile resulted in the discovery of a deceased black bear.

Officers believe this bear was illegally killed and discarded sometime between July 25 and August 7. There was no open season for black bear in Labrador during this timeframe. There are significant penalties for anyone killing black bears out of season.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact the Wabush Detachment at 709-944-4897 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.