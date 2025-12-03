NEWS

Rescue crews assist stranded searchers of missing dog

The search for a missing dog in Logy Bay came to a sad end on Tuesday night, as rescue personnel were called in to assist two searchers who became stranded while trying to retrieve the dogs remains.

The search for missing Tyler began on Sunday morning near Sugar Loaf trail by the marine lab in Logy Bay. The senior dog, who was deaf and nearly blind was located deceased yesterday.

The RNC, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, Ground Search and Rescue and the Canadian Coast Guard assisted in helping two people, the dog’s owner and a friend, who used rope access to go down over the cliff to retrieve the dog’s remains. Assistance was called in to help the pair as it became dark. A family friend took to social media to thank all those who helped in the search for Tyler.

