Request for Proposals issued for new school in Paradise

News September 4th, 2025

The province has issued a request for proposals for a technical advisor to develop a design-build approach for the new school in Paradise.

It is anticipated that the new school will accommodate up to 1,150 students. It will be a modern school facility with up-to-date educational spaces required to deliver high school programming and provide every opportunity for students to thrive.

The school will be built on Dianne Whalen Drive, in close proximity to the Paradise Intermediate School.

The RFP closes at the end of the day on Friday, September 26, 2025.