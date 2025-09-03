Repairs complete, but C.B.S. remains under state of emergency as water being restored

News September 3rd, 2025

The Town of Conception Bay South posted an update about its state of emergency Wednesday morning.

The City of St. John’s has completed repairs to the water main overnight and water restoration is now underway. The town’s priority remains ensuring adequate water pressure and volume for fire suppression.

The water tanks on Fowlers Road are slowly refilling. While this is a positive step, the State of Emergency will remain in effect for the time being. Residents are asked to continue conserving water to help replenish the tanks more quickly.

Business are directed to remain closed with the exception of the following:

🔸Pharmacies, including those located within grocery stores, are restricted to urgent prescription services only.

🔸Gas stations are restricted to fuel sales only.

🔸Businesses operating under these restrictions muse provide appropriate hygiene measures for their staff, including hand washing capability and toilet services.