Remembrance Day ceremony in St. John’s to be condensed due to inclement weather

News November 10th, 2025

Tuesday’s Remembrance Day Ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s will be condensed due to inclement weather.

The Royal Canadian Legion issued a statement Monday saying there will not be a parade before the ceremony as usual. Instead, all parade participants will form up directly on Water Street in front of the National War Memorial. The ceremony will officially start at 10:55 a.m. with the arrival of the Lieutenant Governor.

Once the ceremony is finished, there will not be a march past in front of the Lieutenant Governor’s viewing stand near the steps of the St. John’s courthouse as the there has been in past years.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, forecasting significant rainfall and strong winds for central, northeastern, and eastern Newfoundland, beginning overnight tonight and running until Wednesday afternoon.

You can watch live coverage of Tuesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony on NTV and NTV+.