Remembrance Day ceremony in St. John’s scaled back due to forecasted stormy weather

News November 11th, 2025

Tuesday’s Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in St. John’s will look a little different this year, as organizers adjust plans due to the forecasted stormy weather.

The Royal Canadian Legion announced Monday that the annual parade traditionally held before the ceremony has been cancelled because of expected wind and rain. Instead, parade participants will assemble directly on Water Street in front of the War Memorial. The ceremony will begin at 10:55 a.m., marked by the arrival of the Lieutenant Governor.

While the service itself will proceed, organizers have also decided to cancel the traditional march past the Lieutenant Governor’s viewing stand near the steps of the St. John’s courthouse, a long-standing part of the city’s Remembrance Day tradition.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for significant rainfall and gusty winds across central, northeastern, and eastern Newfoundland. The weather system is expected to move in overnight and continue through Wednesday afternoon.

Despite the shortened format, residents are encouraged to tune in and take part in the day of remembrance. NTV and NTV+ will have live coverage of Tuesday’s ceremony from the National War Memorial.