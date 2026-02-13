Regiment winning streak extended to five with big win on home ice

News, Sports February 13th, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment made it five straight wins thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Saint John Sea Dogs on Thursday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Ben Veitch, Blake Pilgrim-Edwards and Justin Larose all found the back of the net in the opening 20 minutes to give Newfoundland a 3-0 lead after the first for the second consecutive night.

Alexis Joseph got one back for the Sea Dogs early in the second period before Maddex Marmulak restored the Regiment three goal lead late in the middle frame to see Newfoundland up 4-1 after two.

Louis-Francois Belanger added an insurance marker with 2:27 to play and Louis-Antoine Denault made 27 saves as Newfoundland skated away to a 5-1 win.

The Regiment have a week off before hosting the Cape Breton Eagles in a pair of crucial games next Friday and Saturday night on home ice.