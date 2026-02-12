Regiment slam Sea Dogs 7-3 on home ice

News, Sports February 12th, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment extended their win streak to four games as they defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 7-3 on Wednesday night at the Mary Brown’s Centre.

Liam Arsenault opened the scoring 95 seconds in before Tyson Goguen and Ryan Dwyer got in on the action before the midway mark of the first period to put Newfoundland up 3-0 early, a lead they took into the intermission.

Alexis Michaud, Dawson Sharkey and Justin Larose got their names on the scoresheet within eight minutes of the middle frame starting to extend the hosts lead to 6-0.

After Saint John made a small push with three straight goals, Goguen grabbed a second with 59 seconds left in regulation to see his side hang on for a 7-3 final.