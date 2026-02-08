NEWS

News

Regiment score five straight goals in 5-2 win over Islanders

News, Sports

ST. JOHN’S, NL — The Newfoundland Regiment came back to beat the Charlottetown Islanders 5-2 Friday night after being down 2-0.

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Alexis Michaud got Newfoundland on the board with less than two minutes left.

Liam Arsenault tied the game early in the third before Marek Danicek scored twice on the power play within a minute to put the Regiment ahead 4-2.

Dawson Sharkey scored an empty-net goal and Louis-Antoine Denault made 24 saves for Newfoundland.

The Regiment finished their road trip Saturday night in Saint John before returning home next week for back-to-back games against the Sea Dogs.

Related Articles

Regiment beat Eagles 3-2 in shootout
Read more
Teams advance to playoff round at Scotties Tournament of Hearts; Team NL finishes 1-7
Read more
NL Regiment kick off six-game road trip this weekend in Cape Breton
Read more
Para Cup returning to Paradise later this year
Read more
Paradise to host 2026 Para Cup; province to welcome international para hockey event for second time
Read more
Province records first win at Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Read more
Back to top