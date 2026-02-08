Regiment score five straight goals in 5-2 win over Islanders

News, Sports February 8th, 2026

ST. JOHN’S, NL — The Newfoundland Regiment came back to beat the Charlottetown Islanders 5-2 Friday night after being down 2-0.

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Alexis Michaud got Newfoundland on the board with less than two minutes left.

Liam Arsenault tied the game early in the third before Marek Danicek scored twice on the power play within a minute to put the Regiment ahead 4-2.

Dawson Sharkey scored an empty-net goal and Louis-Antoine Denault made 24 saves for Newfoundland.

The Regiment finished their road trip Saturday night in Saint John before returning home next week for back-to-back games against the Sea Dogs.