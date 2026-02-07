Regiment beat Islanders 5-2 Friday night in Charlottetown

News, Sports February 7th, 2026

The Newfoundland Regiment scored five unanswered in an impressive 5-2 win over the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night at the Eastlink Centre.

Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Alexis Michaud finally found a breakthrough for Newfoundland with 1:56 left in the middle frame to get the visitors within one with 20 minutes left to play.

Liam Arsenault tied things up at 2-2 three minutes into the third period before a pair of Marek Danicek powerplay goals a minute apart midway through the third saw the Regiment jump out to a commanding 4-2 lead.

Dawson Sharkey sealed it with a late empty netter and Louis-Antoine Denault made 24 saves at the other end as they held on for a 5-2 road victory.

The Regiment close out their travels with the Saint John Sea Dogs at TD Station on Saturday night before returning home next week to face the Sea Dogs two more times. Tickets for next week’s home games and the remainder of the regular season slate at Mary Brown’s Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.