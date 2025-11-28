Red Ochre Cafe reopens after CBN fire closure this summer

Business, News November 28th, 2025

A Conception Bay North business has reopened its doors today after wildfires this summer caused Red Ochre Cafe to close for 16 weeks.

While Red Ochre Care in Ochre Pit Cove avoided the Kingston fire flames, it was not spared from smoke damage and insurance delays. The cafe took to its social media page to share it would reopen on Friday “after 116 days, 16 long weeks, a few tears and a lot of hard work”.

Red Ochre Cafe is open Wednesday to Sunday.