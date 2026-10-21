Record-breaking $90 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Alberta

Local News, News October 21st, 2026

Someone in Canada won the country’s largest-ever lottery jackpot. The top Lotto Max prize went unclaimed for several draws, pushing the pot up to a record-breaking $90 million, where it sat until Tuesday night.

The winning ticket was sold somewhere in Alberta.

Assuming the ticket-holder comes forward, the prize money will be the largest ever awarded in a lottery in Canada, and comes six months after changes allowed the maximum prize to increase to $90 million, up from $80 million.

The winning numbers were 08, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34, with a bonus number of 38.

There were no significant big wins in this province.