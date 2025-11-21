RCMP Traffic Services East seizes vehicle after stopping a distracted driver

Justice, News November 21st, 2025

Police seized and impounded a vehicle on Friday morning after a driver was stopped for using a cell phone and found to be operating with a suspended licence.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, an officer patrolling the Conception Bay Highway in Holyrood observed a driver using a cell phone while operating their vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Police also discovered that the driver, a 35-year-old man, was also driving with a suspended licence.

The driver was issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving while disqualified and for his use of an electronic handheld device. The vehicle was seized by police and impounded.