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RCMP Traffic Services Central stops two drivers for excessive speeding

Justice, News

Police suspended the licences of two drivers after they were stopped for excessive speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) Thursday evening.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on April 30, an officer on patrol witnessed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed on the highway near Square Pond. A 20-year-old Ontario woman was ticketed and had her licence suspended after she was captured by radar travelling at 164 km/hr where the posted speed limit is 100 km/hr.

A short time later, around 5:15 p.m., the same officer stopped a vehicle travelling 160 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the TCH near Benton. The driver, a 21-year-old Gander man, was ticketed for speeding, had his licence suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

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