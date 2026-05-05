RCMP Traffic Services Central stops two drivers for excessive speeding

Justice, News May 5th, 2026

Police suspended the licences of two drivers after they were stopped for excessive speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) Thursday evening.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. on April 30, an officer on patrol witnessed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed on the highway near Square Pond. A 20-year-old Ontario woman was ticketed and had her licence suspended after she was captured by radar travelling at 164 km/hr where the posted speed limit is 100 km/hr.

A short time later, around 5:15 p.m., the same officer stopped a vehicle travelling 160 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone on the TCH near Benton. The driver, a 21-year-old Gander man, was ticketed for speeding, had his licence suspended and his vehicle was seized and impounded.