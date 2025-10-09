RCMP to provide update on Project Bourbon charges

News October 9th, 2025

Today, the RCMP will announce charges laid in relation to Project Bourbon.

Project Bourbon is believed to be the largest seizure of cocaine and contraband tobacco in the province’s history.

RCMP Inspector David Emberley will provide an update at 11:00 a.m. at RCMP Headquarters in St. John’s.

Through Project Bourbon, police seized drugs with an estimated street value of $1.6 million and contraband tobacco with an estimated street value of $2.6 million.