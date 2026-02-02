RCMP stops uninsured vehicle, driver facing multiple charges including assaulting a police officer

Justice, News February 2nd, 2026

Thirty-eight-year-old Brendan Mullins was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP last week after resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and breaching court ordered conditions of release. He was held in police custody to appear in court, and his vehicle was seized and impounded.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, police attempted to conduct a check on Brendan Mullins, as part of its newly established Offender Management Initiative. Mullins, who had been released under strict conditions the previous week, was found to be in breach of his release order.

Police located Mullins in Grand Falls-Windsor, and a traffic stop was initiated. Officers attempted to arrest him on charges of breach of a release order and he refused to cooperate. Mullins continued to resist arrest, was physically combative with police and assaulted a police officer.

After his arrest, police determined the vehicle he was operating was uninsured and unregistered, and that Mullins was a suspended driver. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Mullins was returned to the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment where he continued to resist arrest and refused to cooperate with police.

Mullins, 38, was charged with two counts of failure to comply with the conditions of a release order, and a new charge of assaulting a police officer (two counts).

Additionally, he was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) for operating a vehicle without an insurance policy, driving while suspended and operating an unlicensed vehicle.