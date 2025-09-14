RCMP stop impaired driver operating wrecked vehicle

Justice, News September 14th, 2025

A 63-year-old man was arrested for impaired operation by Bay Roberts RCMP, after officers spotted the damaged vehicle with the air bags deployed driving slowly along Route 70 late Thursday night.

At approximately 11:15 p.m. on September 11, police stopped a vehicle travelling along the Conception Bay Highway in Birch Hills. The slow-moving vehicle attracted the attention of police who noted extensive damage and air bags deployed inside.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He was transported to the Bay Roberts RCMP Detachment where he provided breath samples well over the legal limit. The front bumper of the man’s vehicle was later located along the highway in Shearstown.

The man was determined to be a prohibited driver. His driver’s licence was further suspended, and the vehicle was seized and impounded. He was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on November 5, 2025, to answer to criminal charges of impaired operation and prohibited driving.

If you suspect a driver is operating a vehicle while impaired, please immediately call your local police or 9-1-1. Be prepared to provide a description of the vehicle, including a licence plate if possible, and the vehicle’s current location.