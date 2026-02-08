RCMP seek public help finding wanted Gander woman

Justice, News February 8th, 2026

GANDER, N.L. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 38-year-old woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Natasha Broderick is wanted for breaching a court-ordered recognizance and is believed to be avoiding police, Gander RCMP said Saturday.

Investigators believe Broderick may be in the Corner Brook area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Gander RCMP at 709-256-6841 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.