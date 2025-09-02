UPDATE: RCMP find ATV rider who fled police

Justice, News September 2nd, 2025

Bay St. George RCMP say they have located the operator of an ATV who failed to stop for police Saturday evening.

At 6:48 p.m., officers on patrol in Degrau saw a blue ATV towing a trailer loaded with lumber along Oceanview Drive. The operator was not wearing a helmet and a traffic stop was attempted by police.

The operator fled from officers and nearly collided with the police vehicle. The trailer attached to the ATV disconnected and the off-road vehicle fled into a wooded area.

Police later located the same ATV stopped in a driveway and the operator once again fled. The rider lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over. The driver then fled on foot.

The ATV was seized and impounded. The investigation continues.