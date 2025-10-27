RCMP reminding motorists to lock up vehicles in Grand Falls-Windsor 

News October 27th, 2025

Over the past week, the RCMP in Grand Falls-Windsor have responded to eight reports of thefts from vehicles.

Police are urging residents to lock doors and safeguard valuables. Stolen items include change, sunglasses, and other small items typically found in consoles and glove compartments.

Anyone who has been the victim of a similar crime, and with information about these recent thefts, including doorbell camera, dash cam or surveillance video, is asked to contact the Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP detachment directly at 709-489-2121.