RCMP officers across Newfoundland and Labrador respond to more than 750 calls for service over long weekend

Justice, News August 8th, 2026

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador officers were busy across the province this long weekend, responding to more than 750 calls for service between Friday afternoon and Monday night.

In more than 600 communities across Newfoundland and Labrador, our officers provide essential services to create safer communities and uphold the law. These calls for service represent the full breadth of support police provide — in addition to investigating crimes against people and property, the total includes requests for wellbeing checks, traffic enforcement, false alarms, people reported missing, support for those suffering from a mental health crisis and other public assistance.

Motorists in Jerseyside, Baie Verte, Tors Cove, Clarenville, Gambo, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay were arrested for impaired driving over the long weekend. Of these six drivers, four were charged with impaired operation over 80 mg%, one for failure or refusal to comply with a demand and one for driving while impaired by drugs, and all are expected to appear in court at future dates.

Officers also responded to almost 30 calls related to traffic collisions. Fortunately none of these roadway incidents resulted in fatalities, however, it is a stark reminder of the need to be aware, slow down and plan ahead before you hit the road.

Our sincere thanks go out to telecommunication workers with our RCMP Operational Communications Centre, who answered and dispatched these calls for service and provided support to our frontline police officers.