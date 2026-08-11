RCMP Major Crimes Unit renewing appeal for information regarding David Faucher

Justice, News August 11th, 2026

The RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Major Crimes Unit (MCU) continues to search for 30-year-old David Faucher, and is asking anyone with information to contact police.

Faucher is the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant and actively evading police. In June 2026, the RCMP announced that Faucher had been charged with first degree murder, in connection to the homicide of Franz Drosch.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to actively search for David Faucher, and asks anyone with information about his current location to contact their local police.

Police believe he may have traveled (or may attempt to travel) to Mexico and investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have encountered or assisted him as soon as possible.

Faucher is approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall and 190 lbs, and has brown eyes.

If you know his current location or have contact with him, please call 911 to report the information to your local police. Anyone with any additional information related to David Faucher’s movements is asked to contact the RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador Major Crimes Unit at 709-772-5433.