RCMP Looking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Person Julia Chaulk

News December 1st, 2025

Carmanville RCMP are looking for the public’s help in locating missing 29-year old Julia Chaulk. She was last seen in Gander on Thursday, November 27th, at around 2:30am at the Tim Horton’s on the Trans-Canada Highway. She was last seen wearing black leggings with a black and pink jacket.

Julia is described as 5’7″ tall with brown hair and green eyes. Police and family are concerned for her well-being, and are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.