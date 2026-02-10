NEWS

RCMP Looking for Assistance in Locating Missing Person Steve Spratt

Bay St. George RCMP are looking for the public’s assistance in locating missing person Steve Spratt. The 58-year old was last seen in the Codroy Valley area of Route 406 on February 5th, driving a grey 2018 Jeep Cherokee with NL license plate JMZ567. Spratt is described as 5’11”, 240lbs with grey/brown hair and brown/green eyes. He has an eagle tattoo on his right forearm. He was recently believed to be in the Stephenville area, but may be traveling. Police and loved ones are concerned for his well-being. Anyone with information on the location of Steve or his vehicle is asked to contact police.

