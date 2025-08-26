RCMP joins CBN volunteers to detect, deter criminal activity in evacuation zone

News August 26th, 2025

RCMP officers are joining ground search and rescue volunteers and other partners on the trails surrounding communities impacted by Kingston wildfire, to detect and deter criminal activity in the evacuation zone.

Officers are conducting dedicated patrols on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), looking for suspicious or criminal activity and unauthorized access of mandatory evacuation zones. This off-road surveillance will complement road patrols that are taking place 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the evacuated areas. Police are also conducting patrols by boat to identify anyone attempting to access evacuated zones by water.

Roadblocks will remain in place to restrict access to areas that remain under an evacuation order.

While it is difficult and frustrating to be away from your home, the situation is still dangerous and mandatory evacuation orders remain in effect.

It is essential that all unauthorized personnel stay away from mandatory evacuation areas until you receive the all-clear from an official source. When you re-enter an evacuated zone without authorization, you are putting yourself and first responders in danger.

Attempting to re-enter an evacuation zone also has the potential to disrupt firefighting efforts, as well as the restoration of hydro service, road repairs, water sampling, and other crucial steps that must be taken to ensure the safe return of everyone to the community.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador thanks our communities for your support, patience, and cooperation during these relief efforts.