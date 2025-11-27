RCMP Investigating Theft of Tools from Vehicles in Secure Lot

NEWS

RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are investigating the theft of tools from vehicles parked in a secure lot. Early last Friday morning, police received a report that several vehicles parked in a fenced lot on Broomfield Street had been broken into, and a number of tools, including high-value ones, were stolen.

The theft is believed to have happened after 1:40am, and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera. They are described as slender, wearing all black, and walking with a noticeable limp on their right side.

Some of the items stolen include:

  • Milwaukee Tool M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless Utility Bucket Work Light
  • Milwaukee Tool 12 Ton Utility Crimper Kit 
  • Milwaukee Tool M18 8V 1250 Lumens – Lithium-Ion Cordless Search Light
  • Milwaukee Tool portable grinder with battery

The total value of specialty tools is more than $8000. Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on the location of the stolen items is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

