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RCMP investigating storage facility fire in Gander

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Gander RCMP is investigating a fire Thursday morning at a storage facility near Deadman’s Pond, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact police.

It was shortly after 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, when police received a report that a structure on Circular Road had burned down. Gander RCMP and Gander Fire Rescue were immediately dispatched, and firefighters extinguished the remnants of the fire.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, however, the storage facility was extensively damaged.

At this time, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to contact Gander RCMP at (709) 256-6841.

The provincial Fire Commissioner’s Office has been engaged and an investigator has attended the scene.

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