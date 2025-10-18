NEWS

News

RCMP investigating break, enter and theft from liquor store, public assistance sought

News

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation (NLC) liquor store in Stephenville during the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

On Saturday morning at approximately 2:00 a.m., the suspect broke a glass window at the NLC on Prince Rupert Drive to gain access to the building. He entered and stole bottles of liquor before exiting and leaving on a blue bicycle.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about the suspect to contact police. Residents or businesses with surveillance video or images from the area near the store around the time of the break and enter are also asked to call Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.

Related Articles

Election 2025: John Hogan talks health care and cost of living as campaign approaches final week
Read more
Election 2025: Tony Wakeham promises better cell service in Conception Bay North
Read more
8 Mile Bridge on Terra Nova River closing for repairs
Read more
Chris de Burgh adds second show for St. John’s in April
Read more
Senator David Wells questions Churchill Falls MOU
Read more
MusicNL announces awards gala lineup with tickets on sale now
Read more
Back to top