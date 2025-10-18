RCMP investigating break, enter and theft from liquor store, public assistance sought

News October 18th, 2025

Bay St. George RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred at the Newfoundland Liquor Corporation (NLC) liquor store in Stephenville during the early morning hours of Oct. 11.

On Saturday morning at approximately 2:00 a.m., the suspect broke a glass window at the NLC on Prince Rupert Drive to gain access to the building. He entered and stole bottles of liquor before exiting and leaving on a blue bicycle.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information about the suspect to contact police. Residents or businesses with surveillance video or images from the area near the store around the time of the break and enter are also asked to call Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.