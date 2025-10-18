NEWS

RCMP investigates break, enter and mischief to Mealy Mountain Collegiate

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a break and enter to a storage shed and subsequent vandalism to school property, and are looking to the public for any information about the suspect or suspects.

Sometime between 4:00 p.m. and 9:44 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, an individual or individuals broke into a detached storage shed at Mealy Mountain Collegiate, located on Voisey Drive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The suspect(s) smashed the handle off the door and gained entry inside the shed. Once inside, the individual(s) broke open several water filters and poured out their contents and opened tins of paint and poured them on the parking lot asphalt.

The investigation is continuing.

