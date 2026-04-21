RCMP executes warrant at Summerford home, drugs and weapons seized

Justice, News April 21st, 2026

Two people were arrested Thursday after a traffic stop and the search of a residence in Summerford resulted in the seizure of drugs, firearms and items consistent with drug trafficking.

On April 16, police stopped a vehicle in the Twillingate area as part of an ongoing investigation. Olwen Antsey, 55, was taken into custody without incident.

A few hours later, Twillingate RCMP, Lewisporte RCMP and East District GIS officers executed a search warrant authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a home in Summerford, with the assistance of Police Dog Services (PDS).

Searches during the traffic stop and at the residence resulted in the seizure of:

a quantity of suspected cocaine,

a quantity of suspected oxycodone,

a quantity of various illicit pills,

a quantity of cannabis,

multiple firearms,

ammunition,

numerous cellular phones,

suspected stolen property,

a quantity of cash,

other items consistent with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking.

Howard Anstey, 61, was taken into custody during the execution of the search warrant.

Olwen Anstey and Howard Anstey have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

They were later released from custody on police-imposed conditions, and both are expected to appear in Gander Provincial Court in June 2026.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.