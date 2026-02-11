RCMP conducting explosives training today in Paradise

News February 11th, 2026

The RCMP Emergency Response Team is conducting explosives training today between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. near the former City Sand and Gravel facility in Paradise.

Residents in the area may see an increased presence of RCMP vehicles and officers during this time, including officers in tactical gear. Those living or working in the area, or travelling on the Outer Ring Road near the Topsail Road exit may also hear the sounds of the explosives during this training.

There is no risk to public safety, but please avoid the area during this training scenario.