RCMP calls for continued caution after pair of moose-vehicle collisions

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador is reminding drivers that moose remain on the move across the province after officers responded to two separate moose-vehicle collisions on Tuesday. The vehicles involved in each sustained extensive damages, but fortunately, both drivers were uninjured.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m. on November 18, 2025, Deer Lake RCMP responded to a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Little Harbour between a passenger vehicle and a moose. The driver did not suffer any injuries, however, the vehicle was seriously damaged and was towed from the scene. The collision also required a brief closure of the highway to allow first responders to assess the driver and safely clear the scene.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers in Rocky Harbour received a call from a driver that struck a moose along Route 430. That driver was also uninjured, but the car suffered damage that left it inoperable.

Moose-vehicle collisions can be deadly and unpredictable and difficult to see, especially at night. RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador reminds all drivers to reduce speed in wooded or moose-prone areas, stay focused and alert, watch for moose and moose crossing signs, ensure your headlights are on and use your high beams when it is safe to do so.

