NEWS

News

RCMP arrest Marystown man following a remote cabin assault

News

One person suffered minor injuries, and a 38-year-old Marystown man was arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP, after reports of an assault that occurred at a remote cabin in the area.

Police were called just before 3:30 Saturday morning. A man had allegedly assaulted a group of people and caused damage to the cabin. The suspect left the scene on a snowmobile, but returned to the cabin a short time later where he was arrested without incident.

One victim was transported to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was charged with assault while choking, suffocating, or strangling, two counts of assault, uttering threats against a person, and uttering threats to destroy property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles

Province appoints a new interim Consumer Advocate
Read more
Police investigates break and enter to Canada Post office in Port Blandford
Read more
SJRFD’s first female firefighter, Captain Gina Burke, officially retires today
Read more
NL Health Services outlines flu season precautions
Read more
Province asking residents to weigh in on highway improvement projects
Read more
Rocky Harbour RCMP investigating residential fire, requesting public’s assistance
Read more
Back to top