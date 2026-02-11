RCMP arrest Marystown man following a remote cabin assault

News February 11th, 2026

One person suffered minor injuries, and a 38-year-old Marystown man was arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP, after reports of an assault that occurred at a remote cabin in the area.

Police were called just before 3:30 Saturday morning. A man had allegedly assaulted a group of people and caused damage to the cabin. The suspect left the scene on a snowmobile, but returned to the cabin a short time later where he was arrested without incident.

One victim was transported to the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was charged with assault while choking, suffocating, or strangling, two counts of assault, uttering threats against a person, and uttering threats to destroy property.

The investigation is ongoing.