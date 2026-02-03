RCMP arrest man after break and enter in Colliers

Justice, News February 3rd, 2026

Holyrood RCMP arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon after responding to a report of a break and enter at a home in Colliers. Dylan Corbett now faces five Criminal Code charges, including break an enter and theft under $5,000.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 30, police received a call regarding a break and enter, and the theft of a safe from a home on Harbour Drive in Colliers. The suspect, who was known to the homeowner, fled as officers arrived at the scene. Police pursued on foot and located the man at a nearby residence a short time later.

Dylan Corbett, 33, was arrested and charged with:

Break and enter (residence)

Mischief under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Resisting/obstructing police

Failure to comply with a release order

Corbett is expected to appear in provincial court today.

The investigation is ongoing.