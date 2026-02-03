RCMP arrest man after break and enter in Colliers
Holyrood RCMP arrested a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon after responding to a report of a break and enter at a home in Colliers. Dylan Corbett now faces five Criminal Code charges, including break an enter and theft under $5,000.
Shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 30, police received a call regarding a break and enter, and the theft of a safe from a home on Harbour Drive in Colliers. The suspect, who was known to the homeowner, fled as officers arrived at the scene. Police pursued on foot and located the man at a nearby residence a short time later.
Dylan Corbett, 33, was arrested and charged with:
- Break and enter (residence)
- Mischief under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Resisting/obstructing police
- Failure to comply with a release order
Corbett is expected to appear in provincial court today.
The investigation is ongoing.