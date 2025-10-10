RCMP and RNC gearing up for busy weekend for Operation Impact

News October 10th, 2025

With the long weekend upon us, the RCMP and RNC are taking part in Operation Impact, an annual public safety initiative which aims to increase road safety.

Both agencies will be increasing enforcement and conducting checkpoints throughout the province.

Operation Impact focuses on education and enforcement of the four most significant factors of serious and fatal collisions, such as impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt or wearing one incorrectly.

If you suspect an impaired driver or a driver who is an immediate threat to road safety, call 911 immediately. Be sure to include a description of the vehicle and driver, a licence plate number, and the direction the vehicle is travelling, if possible.