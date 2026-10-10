RBC Race for the Kids taking place today

Local News, News October 10th, 2026

The RBC Race for the Kids is back today in St. John’s. Participants will meet at Bowring Park, 305 Waterford Bridge Road, at 9:00 this morning to kick things off.

RBC Race for the Kids is a family fun event that raises funds that go directly back to the community, creating a strong and healthier future for every child and family in Newfoundland and Labrador. Funds raised from the race support mental health and community wellness initiatives, expanding access to mental health support.

This event is also more than just a race; the morning will be filled with games, entertainment, and fun activities for kids of all ages.

RBC Race for the Kids runs from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Bowring Park.