Rare Titanic Watch up for auction on anniversary of sinking

News April 19th, 2026

A remarkable piece of Titanic history is heading to auction

A gold watch, awarded to engineer John Richardson of the RMS Carpathia, honours one of the unsung heroes who helped rescue more than 700 survivors in 1912, and it could sell for up to £100,000.

Funded in part by a donation from Mrs John Jacob Astor, whose husband died in the disaster, the watch is being called “a lasting tribute to the overlooked engineers who made the rescue possible”. It is being sold by Hansons Auctioneers in the UK.

http://www.hansonsauctioneers.co.uk