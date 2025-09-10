Ramp closures on Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive today and Friday

News, Traffic September 10th, 2025

Today and Friday, the westbound ramp of the Cloverleaf Overpass on Pitts Memorial Drive connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway will be temporarily closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The closures are needed to facilitate ongoing work on the bridge.

Motorists travelling westbound on Pitts Memorial Drive who want to connect to the TCH westbound will detour by taking the eastbound portion of the TCH, detouring at Ramp 42B, and then reconnecting to the westbound TCH access ramp.

Motorists are asked to pay attention to traffic control, follow detour signage and be prepared to slow down.