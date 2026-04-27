Quebec man charged with harassment

Justice, News April 27th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) has charged a Quebec man with harassing staff at a Labrador City business.

When officers responded to the area Friday morning, the accused blocked the RNC patrol unit in using his own vehicle before eventually fleeing the scene. Store staff described repeated actions by the accused over a few weeks that made them uncomfortable. He also refused to leave when asked to by staff.

The 42-year-old was located nearby and held for court on charges of criminal harassment and obstructing a peace officer.