Purple ribbon flag raising event held at Confederation Building this morning

News November 25th, 2025

Premier Tony Wakeham joined families and friends who have lost loved ones due to gender-based violence for a flag-raising and proclamation-signing event to mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, also known as the Purple Ribbon Campaign.

The Premier and Minister were also joined by the Honourable Lela Evans, Minister of Health and Community Services, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and Minister of Labrador Affairs; and the Honourable Andrea Barbour, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation.

The Purple Ribbon Campaign officially starts on November 25 each year (the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and concludes on December 10 (World Human Rights Day).

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s violence prevention efforts are grounded in multi-departmental, government-community partnerships, focused on finding long-term solutions to the problem of gender-based violence.

This year’s Purple Ribbon ceremony included memorial banners of women and girls connected to this province whose lives were tragically taken. These women and girls will be forever loved.

With the permission of their families, those recognized today included:

Ann Marie Lucas – Stephenville Crossing

Elizabeth O’Quinn – St. George’s

Victoria Head – Placentia

Deidre Michelin – Rigolet, Nunatsiavut

Chrissy Predham – Ottawa

Cortney Lake – Mount Pearl

Dana Bradley – St. John’s

Judy Benoit – Port au Port

Juliane Hibbs – Conception Bay South

Loretta Saunders – Happy Valley-Goose Bay

Quinn Butt – Paradise

Samantha Walsh – Fleur De Lys

Chantel John – Miawpukek First Nation (Conne River)

Kimberley Jararuse – Nain, Nunatsiavut

The memorial banners are of no cost to families, and others wishing to have one created in memory of a loved one are encouraged to contact the Office of Women and Gender Equality at: wgeinfo@gov.nl.ca, or by calling 709-729-2987.