Public Utilities Board makes unexpected pricing adjustment to diesel, home heating fuels

News February 10th, 2026

Due to recent commodity market developments, the Public Utilities Board will intervene and

adjust maximum prices outside its regular pricing schedule for diesel motor fuel and furnace

oil and stove oil heating fuels in all areas of the province except Zones 10, 11, 11a, 11c, 12 and

No extraordinary maximum price adjustments will be implemented for gasoline motor fuels

or propane heating fuel at this time.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, February 10, 2026, the changes to maximum fuel prices are as

follows:

diesel motor fuel on the Island will increase by up to 7.2 cents per litre (“cpl”);

diesel motor fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will increase by 10.7 cpl;

furnace oil heating fuel on the Island will increase by 6.24 cpl; and,

stove oil heating fuel in Zones 13 and 13a in Labrador will increase by 9.27 cpl.

While the Board’s next regularly scheduled price adjustment is on Friday, February 13, 2026 the

Board continues to monitor changes in market prices for motor fuels and heating fuels and will

adjust maximum prices outside the scheduled adjustment as appropriate.

More information about how maximum prices are set, including a full breakdown by pricing

zone, can be found on the Board’s website here.