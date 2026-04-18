Provincial Government Announces 2026 RISE Award Recipients

News, Programs April 18th, 2026

Twenty Newfoundland and Labrador high school students have been recognized for academic excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through the 2026 Research Inspired Student Enrichment (RISE) Awards.



Jobs, Growth and Rural Development Minister Lin Paddock announced the recipients Thursday at a ceremony in St. John’s.



RISE Awards go to Grade 11 high school students who demonstrate strong academic achievement in STEM subjects. This year’s winners will attend enrichment programs at one of three institutions, the Research Science Institute at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Boston Leadership Institute in Wellesley, Massachusetts, or the University of Toronto.



The provincial government is providing approximately $324,000 to cover tuition, accommodations and travel for the students to attend the programs.



Winners are selected based on academic performance and written essays outlining their plans for post-secondary study, career goals and research interests, and how those interests connect to Newfoundland and Labrador.



The program is designed to encourage students to pursue careers in science and technology and to develop skilled workers for the province’s future workforce.



Paddock said the awards recognize some of the brightest young students in the province and give them access to world-class learning environments.



“By investing in these students today, we are helping build a skilled, innovative workforce that will contribute to Newfoundland and Labrador’s economic growth and long-term prosperity,” Paddock said.