Provincial general election takes place today

News, Politics October 14th, 2025

Voters across Newfoundland and Labrador will cast their ballots to elect the next provincial government.

The polls will open at 8:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m., half an hour earlier in most of Labrador.

In the advance polls last week, over 25,000 voters cast ballots. Only two districts saw more than a thousand people vote – Harbour Grace/Port de Grave and Ferryland, with St. Johns East-Quidi Vidi seeing a surge in advanced voters as well.

NTV will provide live election coverage this evening.