Provincial general election takes place today

Voters across Newfoundland and Labrador will cast their ballots to elect the next provincial government.

The polls will open at 8:00 a.m. and remain open until 8:00 p.m., half an hour earlier in most of Labrador.

In the advance polls last week, over 25,000 voters cast ballots. Only two districts saw more than a thousand people vote – Harbour Grace/Port de Grave and Ferryland, with St. Johns East-Quidi Vidi seeing a surge in advanced voters as well.

NTV will provide live election coverage this evening.

