Provincial fire ban remains in place

News September 9th, 2025

The fire ban that was issued for the province on August 5 has been extended to at least September 12, at which time a determination will be made about its status.

Dry conditions persist across most of the province. A province-wide fire ban helps reduce the risk of wildfires. Violating a fire ban can result in a fine of $50,000.

Fires are banned within 300 metres of a forested area, which includes land containing trees of any size, such as forests, yards, parks, paths, or greenbelts.

Permits to burn grass, brush or other materials are cancelled.

Use of gas, kerosene, alcohol, propane or charcoal-burning units is permitted only if the units are not used within 3.5 metres of any trees, brush or other flammable material. Coals used while barbecuing, or as part of any other burning unit, must be extinguished before being safely discarded.

Off-road vehicles must be equipped with a proper screening or baffling device and must carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical when travelling in grassy or wooded areas.