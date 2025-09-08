Province-wide fire ban extended to Sept. 12

News September 8th, 2025

The province-wide outdoor fire ban has been extended until at least Sept. 12.

This extension takes into consideration dry conditions throughout much of the province. Even if the daily wildfire risk varies from region to region, a province-wide fire ban helps reduce the risk of wildfires and supports the efforts of wildfire suppression teams actioning active fires. Violating a fire ban can result in a fine of $50,000.

Fires are banned within 300 metres or 1,000 feet of a forested area, which includes land containing trees of any size such as forests, yards, parks, paths, or greenbelts. For easy reference, that distance is about five hockey rinks long.

Permits to burn grass, brush or other materials are cancelled.

Use of gas, kerosene, alcohol, propane or charcoal-burning units is permitted only if the units are not used within 3.5 metres of any trees, brush or other flammable material. Coals used while barbecuing, or as part of any other burning unit, must be extinguished before being safely discarded.

Off-road vehicles must be equipped with a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping. Operators must carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical when travelling in grassy or wooded areas.